Small businesses could find filing for bankruptcy more difficult as government program expires

NEW YORK (AP) — A type of bankruptcy protection filing that made it easier for small businesses to seek relief has expired, which will complicate filing for small businesses with more than $3 million in debt. The filing type, known as Subchapter V, is cheaper and less time-consuming than the traditional Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The rule went into effect and let small businesses with less than $2.75 million in debt file under the subchapter. That debt limit was extended to $7.5 million in March 2020. A bill to make the debt limit permanent failed, so the debt threshold reverted to $3 million on June 21 of this year.

