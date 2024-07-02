Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider whether 175-year-old law bans abortion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will consider two challenges to a 175-year-old law that conservatives have interpreted as an abortion ban. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin asked the high court in February to invalidate the statutes. The organization argues the Wisconsin Constitution’s declaration that people have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness means women have a right to control their own bodies. A Republican prosecutor has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a Dane County judge’s ruling that the law only prohibits feticide, not abortions. The court released orders Tuesday that show the justices voted 4-3 to take the Planned Parenthood case and decided unanimously to review the Dane County ruling.

