Bond increased to $1M for Texas woman accused in attempted drowning seen as possible hate crime

EULESS, Texas (AP) — Court records show a Texas woman accused of trying to drown a 3-year-old at an apartment complex pool in suburban Dallas after making racist remarks toward the child’s mother has been rearrested after her bond was increased to $1 million. Elizabeth Wolf had been released on a $40,000 bond after being charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child. Police allege that on May 19, a “very intoxicated” Wolf tried to drown the child after telling the child’s mother she wasn’t American. The mother said they’re Palestinians who became American citizens. Police said Wednesday that after a court hearing last week, Wolf’s bond was increased and she was rearrested.

