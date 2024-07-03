Cybersecurity breach could delay court proceedings across New Mexico, public defenders office says

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s statewide public defenders office says a recent cybersecurity breach could delay some court proceedings across the state. The New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender reported Wednesday that it was still trying to fully restore its computer systems, including email, after the issue was discovered last Thursday. The department says it doesn’t believe any personal information was compromised but that investigators were still looking into the extent of the breach. New Mexico includes 13 district courts, 54 magistrate courts, 81 municipal courts, probate courts and additional specialty courts.

