Former Northern Ireland unionist leader ordered to stand trial for alleged sex offenses

LONDON (AP) — A judge has ordered the former leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest unionist party to stand trial on charges of rape and sexual offenses. Ex-Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson faces one charge of rape, four counts of gross indecency and 13 indecent assault charges dating between 1985 and 2008. The charges involve two alleged victims. His wife Eleanor Donaldson is charged with aiding and abetting the alleged crimes. The two did not enter pleas during a brief committal hearing at Newry Magistrates’ Court. The pair were released on bail until a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 10. Donaldson resigned as DUP leader after he was arrested on March 28. He has said he will be “strenuously contesting” the charges.

