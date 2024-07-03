Man tells jury he found body but had no role in fatal attack on Detroit synagogue leader

DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of killing a Detroit synagogue leader during a violent overnight encounter denied any role in her death. Michael Jackson-Bolanos testified in his own defense Wednesday. It was a dramatic moment in a trial that has mostly centered on circumstantial evidence. Samantha Woll was found dead outside her Detroit townhouse last fall, the victim of multiple stabbings. Jackson-Bolanos says he was trying to find unlocked cars when he stumbled upon Woll’s body in the middle of the night. Police say her blood was on Jackson-Bolanos’ coat. He suggests it happened when he touched the body.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.