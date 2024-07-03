The best concerts of 2024 so far: AP’s picks include Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, George Strait, SZA

As The Associated Press’ music writer, Maria Sherman has seen more than 40 concerts during the first half of 2024. Here are some picks for the best shows … so far, excluding any one-off performances that cannot be repeated, and where you too can catch these artists. AP’s picks include Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, George Strait, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Sum 41, The Rolling Stones and some less obvious selections, like the Berlin harsh-techno duo Brutalismus 3000 and the Australia noise punk band CLAMM. Regardless of your music taste, there’s something here for everyone.

