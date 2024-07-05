Wimbledon players get a participation trophy, a silver plaque congratulating them for competing

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon has started a new tradition of handing out sterling silver plaques to players to commemorate that they played at the Grand Slam tournament. They essentially amount to participation trophies. It’s a relatively well-kept secret at the event that ends next weekend. Even some athletes were completely unaware of the mementos. The All England Club began distributing them to every player in the singles brackets in 2022 and has since added those in doubles and wheelchair events to the list of recipients. It’s the only Grand Slam tournament that does this.

