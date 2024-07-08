Hong Kong’s government seeks to regulate online car-hailing platforms, a move likely to affect Uber

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government is seeking to regulate online car-hailing platforms through licensing and impose tougher penalties on illegal ride services. Monday’s move is likely to have a significant impact on tech companies like Uber. Transport officials said in a document to the legislature that they will further study the proposal to iron out details such as requirements for obtaining licenses and the number of vehicles that can be run through online platforms. The legislative proposals are targeted to be finished in 2025. Hong Kong’s taxi industry has long resisted online platforms like Uber, seeing them as a threat to its business.

