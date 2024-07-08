New Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget. But Pentagon says it must go forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget and is now estimated to cost nearly $141 billion. But Pentagon officials are moving forward with the program, saying that given the threats from China and Russia, they do not have a choice. The Sentinel program is the first major upgrade to the land-based component of the nuclear triad in more than 60 years and replaces the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. The high cost overrun triggered a Pentagon review. To move forward, the program will scale back on some items, including modernization plans for the launch facilities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.