Work friends can be hard to find. How to combat loneliness in the workplace

The surgeon general has said there’s a loneliness epidemic in America. For many people, that includes a lack of friendships at work. Remote work has intensified loneliness in the workplace. Experts say friendships and a sense of belonging are vital to employees’ happiness. And also to companies’ success. Some organizations are rethinking their physical spaces to foster friendships. Adding staircases, for instance, not only helps people get more steps. It encourages so-called “casual collisions” that can lead to good relationships. Many workplaces are creating groups and events to help employees find friends who share their interests. Experts urge employees themselves to work at communicating more with colleagues. A simple hello could be the beginning of the end of loneliness.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.