Arch Manning says he’s in EA Sports College Football 25 after reports he opted out of the video game

Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning has announced his likeness will be used in EA Sports College Football 25 following reports he had declined the game developer’s offer to be featured in it. Manning is the grandson of former Saints QB Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning. He posted Tuesday on social media a video of Eli reading him a phony play call while he threw a touchdown pass in the video game. The video was captioned, “I’m IN the game.” Multiple outlets had reported Manning initially declined EA Sports’ offer. He was the highest-profile player to reportedly opt out.

