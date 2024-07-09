House backs bills to roll back energy efficiency standards for refrigerators, dishwashers

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have approved two bills rolling back Energy Department efficiency standards for home refrigerators and dishwashers. Republicans called the Biden administration rules expensive and impractical, while Democrats defended them as a way for consumers to save money and reduce greenhouse gas pollution that contributes to climate change. A bill by Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa would curtail Energy Department rules on refrigerators. A separate measure by New York Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy would bar the administration from implementing or enforcing new efficiency rules if they are not “cost-effective or technologically feasible.” Both, passed Tuesday, bills now go to the Democratic-controlled Senate where they are unlikely to advance.

