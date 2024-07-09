Migrant raft crashes into rocks and sinks off Turkish coast, killing 7. Nineteen others are rescued

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say a life raft carrying migrants has crashed into rocks off Turkey’s Aegean coastal town of Cesme, killing seven people on board. Nineteen people were rescued and one person is reported missing. The coast guard says the survivors told them they were put in a life raft and left to drift by Greek authorities at a location close to the Turkish territorial waters. The raft then struck rocks and sank. Turkey regularly accuses Greece of engaging in “pushbacks,” summary deportations of migrants without access to asylum procedures. Greece denies sending newly arrived migrants back to Turkey.

