Muslim inmate asks that state not autopsy his body after execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be executed next week is requesting that the state not perform an autopsy on his body because of his Muslim faith. Keith Edmund Gavin, 64, is scheduled to be executed July 18 by lethal injection. Gavin filed a lawsuit last month asking a judge to stop the state from performing an autopsy after his execution. It has been the standard practice in the state to perform autopsies after executions. William Califf, a spokesman for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said Tuesday that, “we are working on a resolution.” Gavin was convicted of capital murder for the 1998 shooting death of William Clinton Clayton Jr. in Cherokee County in northeast Alabama.

