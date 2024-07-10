Blown landing-gear tire causes a flight delay at Tampa International Airport; no injuries reported

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix. Tampa International Airport says emergency responders were dispatched Wednesday morning to American Airlines Flight 590. A video posted on YouTube shows the airplane taxiing on the runway when its right-rear tire begins to smoke and then collapse. American Airlines says 174 customers and six crew members were taken from the plane and bussed to the terminal. No injuries were reported. Passengers from the plane were moved to a replacement flight. Officials say other flight operations at Tampa International Airport weren’t affected.

