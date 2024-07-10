No fooling: FanDuel fined for taking bets on April Fool’s Day on events that happened a week before

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The FanDuel sports book took bets on some mixed martial arts fights on April 1, 2022. But — April Fools! The matches had already happened a week earlier. New Jersey gambling regulators have fined FanDuel $2,000 for the error, which 34 gamblers took advantage of. The company paid off the bets anyway, totaling more than $230,000. Fan Duel declined comment, but it told state gambling regulators it was not notified by its data-feed providers that the fights were actually prerecorded on tape.

