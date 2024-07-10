Specialists say there are benefits to couples sleeping separately

NEW YORK (AP) — Couples who sleep in separate rooms see no lack of intimacy, only quality sleep. Specialists agree there are benefits to sleeping apart. For couples considering the split, the experts urge people to seek a sleep evaluation. The problem that’s causing chaos may be treatable, such as sleep apnea. While there’s no shame in sleeping apart, technology has helped make sharing a bed easier in some ways. White noise machines, cooling pillows and bedding, mattresses with dual temperature controls and dual control electric blankets can help. Some couples have given up sharing blankets, using their own, to make sleep easier.

