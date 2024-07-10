Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024?

Voters in five states will decide referendums on abortion rights this year, with potentially more to come. Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota will hold referendums on enshrining protection for abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion with a 2022 ruling, which sparked a national push to have voters decide. Voters have sided with abortion rights supporters every time the issue has been directly on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling.

