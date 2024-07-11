A rapprochement between Syria and Turkey is on the table. Here’s what it might mean for the region

ANKARA (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad in recent weeks have signaled they are interested in restoring diplomatic ties that have been ruptured for more than a decade. Erdogan says he will soon invite Assad to meet for the first time since Ankara and Damascus broke off relations in 2011. That was the year that mass anti-government protests and a brutal crackdown by security forces in Syria spiraled into a still-ongoing civil war. This is not the first time that there have been attempts to normalize relations between the two countries, but previous attempts failed to gain traction.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.