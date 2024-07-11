Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove ‘unborn human being’ from voter pamphlet language

PHOENIX (AP) — Backers of an Arizona abortion rights ballot initiative have sued a GOP-led legislative committee that seeks to include language on material for voters referring to a fetus as “an unborn human being.” Arizona for Abortion Access filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court. The group is asking that a judge refuse to allow the language on the initiative summary. The summary will appear on a pamphlet voters can use to decide how to cast their ballots. A Republican-dominated legislative group supports using the term. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow abortions in Arizona until a fetus could survive outside the womb.

