EU accepts Apple pledge to let rivals access ‘tap to pay’ iPhone tech to resolve antitrust case

LONDON (AP) — The European Union says it’s accepting Apple’s pledge to open up its “tap to pay” iPhone payment system to rivals as a way to resolve an antitrust case and head off a hefty fine. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, said Thursday that it’s accepting the commitments that Apple offered earlier this year and will make them legally binding. The Commission had accused Apple in 2022 of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to its mobile payment technology. The changes that Apple is making are to remain in force for a decade and apply throughout the bloc’s 27 countries plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein and be monitored by a trustee.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.