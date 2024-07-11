Knights of Columbus will cover up mosaics by ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women

ROME (AP) — The Knights of Columbus, an influential Catholic charitable organization, says it will cover up its mosaics made by a famous ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women. After studying the issue, the Knights said the organization would for now place fabric over the mosaics at its shrine in Washington, and at the chapel of its headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut. A permanent plaster covering “may be in order,” depending on the outcome of the Vatican’s investigation into the Rev. Marko Rupnik. That’s according to a statement from the group. Rupnik, a charismatic Slovene, has been accused by over 20 women of psychological, spiritual and sexual abuses over decades. The Vatican is investigating.

