North Carolina senator’s top aide named CEO of Carolina Hurricanes parent company

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A top aide to a powerful North Carolina state legislator has been named chief executive officer of the parent company of the Carolina Hurricanes. Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon announced on Thursday the hiring of Brian Fork, who has worked as state Senate leader Phil Berger’s chief of staff since late 2020. A news release says Fork will oversee all business units of Hurricanes Holdings LLC. That includes the team, PNC Arena and the mixed-use real estate development plans surrounding the venue. Fork’s hiring comes a few days after Dundon named Doug Warf as Hurricanes Holdings president.

