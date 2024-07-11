UK police find 2 suitcases believed to contain human remains
LONDON (AP) — Police in the southwestern England city of Bristol have found two suitcases believed to contain human remains after responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously on a bridge. Officers arrived on the Clifton Suspension Bridge at around midday Wednesday within 10 minutes of the call. But the man, who had travelled there by taxi, was already gone. The taxi driver is cooperating with authorities. Police did not immediately provide more details.