A county canvassing board rejected the absentee ballot of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s wife

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A county canvassing board in North Dakota rejected the absentee ballot of the wife of North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum. Kathryn Burgum had voted in the competitive Republican primary held last month. A Democrat who served on the Cass County Canvassing Board says her absentee ballot was rejected because of mismatching signatures. A spokesman for the Burgums says the matter is resolved. The governor is in the running to be former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate. Kathryn Burgum has been a voice for recovery from addiction. She uses her personal story of recovery from alcohol addiction.

