AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Jersey’s special congressional primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats running to replace the late U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. will go before voters in a crowded and contentious special congressional primary where three candidates survived legal challenges to have them removed from the ballot. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will represent the party in a Sept. 18 special general election to serve out the remaining weeks of Payne’s term in northern New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 6 to 1 in the district. The outcome of that election will likely further narrow an already fragile Republican majority in the U.S. House.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.