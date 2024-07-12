Biden says delegates can vote their conscience — and he’s right. But mass defections remain unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden say his pledged delegates could vote their conscience, and party rules confirm that. But historical precedent and the delegate selection process make it likely that the vast majority will stick with him anyway. At least 3,896 delegates are pledged to Biden. But that “pledge” isn’t an ironclad agreement. DNC rules encourage but don’t specifically require delegates to vote for the candidate they’re pledged to support. Democratic party rules also allow Democratic candidates to review and alter each state’s slate of delegates pledged to them, ensuring that they are filled by loyal supporters.

