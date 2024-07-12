Federal judge refuses to block Biden administration rule on gun sales in Kansas, 19 other states

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas has refused to block the nationwide enforcement of a Biden administration rule requiring firearms dealers to do background checks of buyers at gun shows and other places outside brick-and-mortar stores. That leaves Texas as the only state so far where a legal challenge has succeeded. U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse’s ruling this week came in a lawsuit brought by Kansas and 19 other states. They wanted the rule put on hold through the trial of their lawsuit, but Crouse said they couldn’t prove they have standing to sue. Twenty-six states filed three separate lawsuits in May.

