Mother and son charged in grandmother’s death at Virginia senior living facility

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities allege that an Indiana woman held down her 81-year-old mother while her son used the strap of his bag to strangle his grandmother at a Virginia senior living facility. News outlets report that Cleo Loizides was found unresponsive in her room on June 30 and documents state marks on her neck were consistent with strangulation. Norfolk police say Heather and Clifton Cummings were arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy in Loizides’ death. Criminal complaints filed in Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court said both confessed, but no alleged motive was provided. On Friday, a judge denied bond for Heather Cummings and ordered competency and sanity evaluations for Clifton Cummings.

