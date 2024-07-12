One Tech Tip: What to do if your personal info has been exposed in a data breach

LONDON (AP) — Data breaches are becoming an almost regular occurrence. As more of our lives move online, our personal data like email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates and even passcodes are becoming ever more vulnerable to theft or being mistakenly exposed. Cybersecurity experts say people need to remain vigilant. Be on guard for phishing and other social engineering attempts. Change your password to a strong one for the account involved. There are online services that you can check, to see if your email has been involved in a data breach. Inform your bank or credit card company and notify credit agencies.

