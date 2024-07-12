Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot shows pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in infrared

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared. NASA and the European Space Agency’s observatory photographed the two galaxies 326 million light-years away, surrounded by a blue haze of stars and gas. The pictures, released Friday, marks Webb’s second anniversary of science operations. NASA says the neighboring galaxies, nicknamed Penguin and the Egg, have been tangled up for tens of millions of years. The same will happen to our own Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy in 4 billion years.

