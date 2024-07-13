Cambodia’ defense ministry says a search is on for a military helicopter missing since Friday

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Defense Ministry says a military helicopter has gone missing while flying over the heavy forested Cardamom Mountain range in the country’s southwest. The ministry’s statement confirmed earlier media reports that contact with the aircraft had been lost on Friday, probably over Pursat province. The brief statement said the helicopter had been on a training flights, and was flying in bad weather when air force headquarters lost touch with it. The ministry did not say how many people were aboard, but said an intensive search was launched Saturday morning.

