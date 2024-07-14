US health officials confirm four new bird flu cases, in Colorado poultry workers

Four poultry workers in Colorado have been diagnosed with bird flu. The new cases, confirmed Sunday, bring the U.S. total to nine since the first human case of the current outbreak was detected in 2022, also in a Colorado poultry worker. Eight of the nine cases were reported this year. The illnesses have been relatively mild, including reddened and irritated eyes and common respiratory infection symptoms. Health officials continue to characterize the threat to the public as low and the virus has not spread between people. But officials are keeping careful watch, because earlier versions of the same virus have been deadly.

