Armenia launches joint military drills with the US amid souring ties with old ally Russia

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia has launched joint military drills with the United States. The move reflects the South Caucasus republic’s desire to forge closer ties with the U.S. and other Western allies as the country’s relations with Russia sour. The “Eagle Partner” war games involve Armenian peacekeeping forces, servicemen of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard. Russia has been Armenia’s main economic partner and ally. The two countries’ ties, however, have grown increasingly strained after Azerbaijan waged an offensive last year to take the Karabakh region, ending three decades of ethnic Armenian separatist rule there. Armenian authorities accused Russian peacekeepers deployed there of failing to stop Azerbaijan’s onslaught.

