Baltimore officials sue to block ‘baby bonus’ initiative that would give new parents $1,000

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor and city council are trying to stop a proposed ballot measure that would give all new parents a $1,000 “baby bonus” meant to help reduce childhood poverty from birth. City leaders filed a lawsuit last week after organizers secured the necessary 10,000 signatures to bring the question to Baltimore voters as a ballot initiative in November. The complaint alleges that the proposal is unconstitutional and should be blocked from the ballot because it would give voters too much say over legislative decisions. Supporters of the baby bonus say the lawsuit is a political power grab.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.