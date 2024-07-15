Georgia county says slave descendants can’t use referendum to challenge rezoning of island community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county says Black slave descendants can’t legally force a referendum that could overturn zoning changes they say threaten their island community. An attorney for McIntosh County sent a letter to a judge Monday arguing that a provision of Georgia’s constitution empowering citizens to challenge county government decisions at the ballot box can’t be applied to zoning. Residents of the Gullah-Geechee community of Hogg Hummock are pushing for a special election to veto the county commissioners’ decision last fall to allow larger homes in their community on Sapelo Island. They fear the changes will lead to property tax increases that could force Black owners to sell their land.

