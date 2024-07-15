New Jersey Democrats set to pick candidate in special House primary for Donald Payne Jr.’s seat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats are set to pick from a crowded field of nearly a dozen people for their House candidate in a special northern New Jersey primary. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set Tuesday’s special primary under state law after Rep. Donald Payne Jr.’s death earlier this year. The special general election is slated for Sept. 18. Among the candidates vying for the 10th Congressional District seat are Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver and a former staffer for Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, Brittany Claybrooks. The district lies in a heavily Democratic and majority-Black region of northern New Jersey.

