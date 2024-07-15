Russian court orders house arrest for a general in custody on fraud charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has ordered house arrest for a general in custody on fraud charges. Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov. The court on Monday ordered Popov to be placed under house arrest until at least Oct. 11. Popov was arrested in May along with several top military officials and has faced charges of fraud on an exceptionally large scale. He has been in detention since late May. Popov had commanded the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army. He was arrested along with several top military officials including a former deputy defense minister. Popov was relieved of his duties last year after complaining about problems faced by his troops in Ukraine.

