Athletics’ temporary Sacramento ballpark will have hydration element because of summer heat
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A new artificial turf surface at the Oakland Athletics’ temporary home in Sacramento, California, will have a hydration element because of summer heat at the open-air ballpark. Sutter Health Park’s field will be changed from grass to synthetic before the A’s move there for the 2025-27 seasons ahead of an intended relocation to a new fixed-roof ballpark planned to open in Las Vegas for 2028. Upcoming daily highs in Sacramento are forecast to reach 106.