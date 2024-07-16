Oregon award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy drowns in river accident

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Naomi Pomeroy, an award-winning chef who helped put Portland, Oregon, on the map as a culinary destination, has drowned in an inner tubing accident. She was 49 years old. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Pomeroy drowned Saturday evening in the Willamette River near Corvallis after the group she was tubing with was caught on an exposed snag in the water. The sheriff’s office says Pomeroy was pulled under the water and trapped by a paddle board leash. Authorities are still working to recover her body. Pomeroy won a coveted James Beard award in 2014. She was also known for her appearance on cooking shows, including Top Chef Masters.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.