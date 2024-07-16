Patriots receiver won’t face prosecution over online gambling while at LSU

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not be prosecuted on charges related to illegal online gaming that police said took place while he was underage and still a player at Louisiana State University. A statement from the district attorney’s office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, says the decision was made after Boutte completed a gambling awareness program and agreed to a ban from gaming in Massachusetts and on the FanDuel and BET99 online sites. It also said Boutte had not bet against himself or his team. Boutte was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Patriots in 2023.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.