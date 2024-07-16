The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university resigns after donation debacle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The president of Florida’s only public historically Black university has announced he’s resigning. The resignation comes as Florida A&M University faces backlash over the school’s apparent failure to properly vet a multi-million dollar donation from a dubious donor. Larry Robinson will leave FAMU at a time when state officials are scrutinizing programs at the school that they say are underperforming and as increasing political influence reshapes the state’s higher education landscape. The university’s trustees next meet July 23, when they’re expected to set Robinson’s departure date and discuss the presidential search process.

