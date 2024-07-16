Venice mayor under investigation in wide-ranging corruption scandal. He denies wrongdoing

MILAN (AP) — The mayor of Venice is under investigation in a corruption scandal that has landed his top public works official in jail for an alleged system of kickbacks in return for granting favors to developers. Italian media reported that Mayor Luigi Brugnaro along with two aides are under investigation for allegedly agreeing to ensure approvals for a 348,000-square-meter residential and commercial project by a Singapore developer in exchange for 150 million euros. Brugnaro, who faced calls to step down, denies wrongdoing.

