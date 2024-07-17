Alabama set to execute man for fatal shooting of a delivery driver during a 1998 robbery attempt

Alabama is set to execute a man for the 1998 shooting death of a delivery driver during a robbery attempt near an ATM. Keith Edmund Gavin is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday night at a prison in southwest Alabama. Gavin was convicted of capital murder in the March 6, 1998, shooting death of William Clayton Jr. in the city of Centre. Prosecutors said Clayton had stopped at the ATM to get money for dinner with his wife when he was targeted. If the lethal injection is carried out, it will be the 3rd execution in Alabama this year.

