European aid worker arrested in Central African Republic over spying allegations is on hunger strike

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A European aid worker who was arrested two months ago in Central African Republic over spying allegations has begun a hunger strike to protest the conditions of his detention. Both his family and the Portuguese honorary consul spoke to The Associated Press. Martin Joseph Figueira is a consultant for the American nongovernmental organization FHI 360 and was arrested in May. The organization says the allegations against Figueira “do not align with the facts surrounding his visit.” He is accused of being in communication with armed groups to plot a coup. His family calls it a “clear injustice.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.