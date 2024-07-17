Lawsuit claims that delayed elections for Georgia utility regulator are unconstitutional

ATLANTA (AP) — A new lawsuit says extending the six-year terms of Georgia’s elected public service commissioners violates the state constitution. Georgia WAND Education Fund and Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund in a Wednesday lawsuit, are trying to overturn the law passed this year allowing the five Republicans to serve longer terms. The groups want a judge to order elections as soon as possible for the three commissioners whose terms have expired or will expire this year. That could mean that Commissioners Tim Echols, Fitz Johnson and Tricia Pridemore face voters at the same time. Commission elections were frozen after a different lawsuit alleged that statewide commission elections illegally diluted Black votes.

