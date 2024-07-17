Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat to protest a suicide attack that killed 8 soldiers in the northwest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan summoned a senior Afghan diplomat to strongly protest a deadly militant attack that left eight soldiers dead in the northwest bordering Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. A bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the ouster wall of an army housing complex on Monday in the city of Bannu in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In return, security officers opened fire, killing 10 insurgents. A splinter group of Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistani Taliban is a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban and has stepped up its attacks in Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

