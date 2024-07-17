Police search for the truck driver who was filmed whipping migrants near Italian-French border

ROME (AP) — Italian border police are looking for a truck driver who is shown on a widely circulated video whipping female migrants after he found them in the back of his truck near the French border. According to authorities, smugglers loaded the 12 Eritrean women on his truck at a rest stop near the border on Monday while the trucker was having lunch. Once closed inside the truck, the women apparently started agitating due to the heat, with outdoor temperatures over 30 degrees C, drawing the driver’s attention. The city’s mayor condemned the driver’s action, but also noted that he risked arrest in France for transporting undocumented migrants.

