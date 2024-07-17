Rights groups urge Uzbek president to veto law on deporting or barring ‘undesirable’ foreigners

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — More than 25 human rights groups are calling on the president of Uzbekistan to veto a proposed law that would allow foreigners to be deported or blocked from entry if they are deemed undesirable for a wide array of reasons including insulting the country. The legislation was passed by the lower house of the parliament in June and needs approval by the upper house to be sent to President Shvkat Mirziyoyev to sign. The bill says foreigners may be declared undesirable if they make public statements or actions that pose a threat to Uzbekistan’s security, provoke racial or religious enmity, or discredit Uzbeks’ dignity and history.

